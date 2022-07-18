Wimbledon men's doubles champ Ebden appointed marquee player of TPL-4

Reigning Wimbledon men's doubles champion Matthew Ebden has been appointed as the marquee player for the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League, to be here from December 9 to 11.

The tournament will take place at the Balewadi Stadium with eight franchises competing for the trophy.

The player draft for the 2022 season will take place in August.

The organizers also intend to stage a talent scouting event in October in four cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Gujarat. Each team will get one wild card entry from these talent scouting events.

Ebden will serve as the marquee player and has also been appointed as its international spokesperson for the upcoming season.

''2022 has been the standout year of my career and at this time, I am delighted to be joining the TPL family to help extend this riveting form and grow its awareness internationally,'' Ebden said.

All eight franchises will play a total of four matches to qualify for the semi-finals. Each match between two franchises will have a total of four games (men's and women's singles, doubles, and mixed doubles).

Each game will be worth 20 points, and there will be a total of 80 points at stake in each match. Each team will play a total of 320 points (80 points x 4 matches) at the league stage. The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the semi-finals. One player can only play two games per match.

