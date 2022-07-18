Left Menu

Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold in World Cup

In the 40-shot final event, the 46-year-old from Uttar Pradesh shot a sensational score of 37 to outsmart Koreas Minsu Kim 36 and Britains Ben Llewellin 26, who won the silver and bronze respectively.The two-time Olympian, who is the oldest member of the Indian contingent in Changwon this year, had won a silver at the 2016 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro.

PTI | Changwon | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 18:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Veteran Indian shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan on Monday created history by winning the country's first-ever ISSF World Cup gold medal in men's skeet here. In the 40-shot final event, the 46-year-old from Uttar Pradesh shot a sensational score of 37 to outsmart Korea's Minsu Kim (36) and Britain's Ben Llewellin (26), who won the silver and bronze respectively.

The two-time Olympian, who is the oldest member of the Indian contingent in Changwon this year, had won a silver at the 2016 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. Earlier in the day, the trio of Anjum Moudgil, Ashi Chouksey, and Sift Kaur Samra won bronze in the women's 50m Rifle 3P team event. The Indians outplayed the Austrian team of Sheileen Waibel, Nadine Ungerank, and Rebecca Koeck 16-6 in the bronze medal match to comfortably secure a podium finish. With one gold and bronze apiece, India is still on top in the medal tally with 13 medals (5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze).

