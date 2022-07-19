Left Menu

Athletics-Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce keeps her wig on to reach 200m semis

The 35-year-old, who claimed a fifth world 100m title on Sunday, raised her right arm to fix the hairpiece and kept on running, crossing the line in 22.26 in second place. Fraser-Pryce has worn three wigs so far in Eugene, Oregon, including one featuring the green and yellow colours of her country's flag when she took 100m gold.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 14:37 IST
Athletics-Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce keeps her wig on to reach 200m semis
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to adjust her distinctive turquoise wig in the middle of her 200 meters heat at the World Championships on Monday but the Jamaican did not break stride as she cruised into the semi-finals. The 35-year-old, who claimed a fifth world 100m title on Sunday, raised her right arm to fix the hairpiece and kept on running, crossing the line in 22.26 in second place.

Fraser-Pryce has worn three wigs so far in Eugene, Oregon, including one featuring the green and yellow colors of her country's flag when she took 100m gold. "I'm just excited about bringing out my new collection," she said. "I brought quite a few. I would say about 10. I brought a bag just for wigs and hair products.

"I had my hair done, colored from home, and I packed them. I had different hair stylists here install them for me. This one I actually did myself." The 200m semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, with the final two days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022