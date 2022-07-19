Athletics-Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce keeps her wig on to reach 200m semis
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to adjust her distinctive turquoise wig in the middle of her 200 meters heat at the World Championships on Monday but the Jamaican did not break stride as she cruised into the semi-finals. The 35-year-old, who claimed a fifth world 100m title on Sunday, raised her right arm to fix the hairpiece and kept on running, crossing the line in 22.26 in second place.
Fraser-Pryce has worn three wigs so far in Eugene, Oregon, including one featuring the green and yellow colors of her country's flag when she took 100m gold. "I'm just excited about bringing out my new collection," she said. "I brought quite a few. I would say about 10. I brought a bag just for wigs and hair products.
"I had my hair done, colored from home, and I packed them. I had different hair stylists here install them for me. This one I actually did myself." The 200m semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, with the final two days later.
