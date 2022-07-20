Athletics-Brazil's dos Santos wins 400m hurdles world final
Brazilian Alison dos Santos denied record-holder Karsten Warholm a third successive World Championship title on Tuesday, winning the 400-metre hurdles in a championship record.
While the hype heading into the final had largely focused on a showdown between Norwegian Olympic champion Warholm and his American rival Rai Benjamin, the Tokyo bronze medallist had the victory locked up down the final straight, with Benjamin taking silver. Warholm had twice broken the world record in 2021 but walked into Eugene, Oregon, with a question mark over his head, after suffering a hamstring tear in June, having not completed a race in 10 months, and finished seventh.
Benjamin's compatriot Trevor Bassitt took bronze.
