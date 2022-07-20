Left Menu

Japan to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe on Sept 27 -sources

The last such state funeral for a former prime minister, in which the government bears full costs for the ceremony, was held in 1967 for ex-premier Shigeru Yoshida.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-07-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 10:03 IST
Japan to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe on Sept 27 -sources
Shinzo Abe Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan plans a state funeral on Sept. 27 for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was shot to death at a campaign rally this month, a government official and leading ruling party source said on Wednesday.

An official decision will be made at a cabinet meeting on Friday, they added. The site will be the Nippon Budokan, an arena originally built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games that has since been a popular venue for sports events and concerts as well as the site for a memorial service for World War Two dead held every year on Aug. 15.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last week that Abe, 67, would be given a state funeral in recognition of being Japan's longest-serving prime minister as well as his contributions to Japan and the world. The last such state funeral for a former prime minister, in which the government bears full costs for the ceremony, was held in 1967 for ex-premier Shigeru Yoshida. Costs for more recent funerals were borne half by the state and half by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The issue has set off a debate throughout Japan, with opponents objecting to the use of tax money and others saying the LDP is making political use of Abe's death. An opinion poll conducted at the weekend by public broadcaster NHK found 49% of respondents in favor of the idea and 38% against it.

Those aged 18-39 were most in favor, at 61%, while those in their 60s were most against at 51%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022