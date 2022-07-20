Left Menu

Golf-Stenson stripped of Team Europe Ryder Cup captaincy

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 17:16 IST
Golf-Stenson stripped of Team Europe Ryder Cup captaincy
Sweden's Henrik Stenson was stripped of his Team Europe Ryder Cup captaincy on Wednesday amid speculation in the media that he is set to join the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series.

"In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain... and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of captain," Ryder Cup Europe said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

