Left Menu

Games-Peaty to return from injury at Commonwealth Games

England's Peaty, an eight-times world champion, could not defend his 50m and 100m world breaststroke titles at the World Championships in Budapest last month as he was forced to pull out after breaking his right foot in the gym in May. The injury had cast doubt over his participation at the July 28-Aug. 8 Games, but the 27-year-old has entered into the men's 50m and 100m breaststroke as well as the men's and mixed 4x100m medley relay. Peaty's foot injury was the first significant one of his career.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 20:25 IST
Games-Peaty to return from injury at Commonwealth Games

Triple Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty will return from injury at the Commonwealth Games after he confirmed his intention to compete at four events in Birmingham. England's Peaty, an eight-times world champion, could not defend his 50m and 100m world breaststroke titles at the World Championships in Budapest last month as he was forced to pull out after breaking his right foot in the gym in May.

The injury had cast doubt over his participation at the July 28-Aug. 8 Games, but the 27-year-old has entered into the men's 50m and 100m breaststroke as well as the men's and mixed 4x100m medley relay. Peaty's foot injury was the first significant one of his career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022