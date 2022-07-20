Games-Peaty to return from injury at Commonwealth Games

Triple Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty will return from injury at the Commonwealth Games after he confirmed his intention to compete at four events in Birmingham. England's Peaty, an eight-times world champion, could not defend his 50m and 100m world breaststroke titles at the World Championships in Budapest last month as he was forced to pull out after breaking his right foot in the gym in May.

The injury had cast doubt over his participation at the July 28-Aug. 8 Games, but the 27-year-old has entered into the men's 50m and 100m breaststroke as well as the men's and mixed 4x100m medley relay. Peaty's foot injury was the first significant one of his career.

