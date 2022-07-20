Left Menu

Golf-Stenson joins LIV after being removed as Team Europe Ryder Cup captain

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 22:43 IST
Henrik Stenson is the latest player to join the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Swede said on Wednesday, a few hours after being removed as Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain.

"After much consideration I have decided to join several of my fellow professionals and play in the LIV invitational series starting at Bedminster in a week or so's time," Stenson said in a statement.

"My interest in this concept has been well documented over the past few years and despite some of the unfortunate and ongoing tension between LIV Golf, the DP World Tour & PGA Tours, ultimately, the opportunity to play in LIV events moving forward is something that I want to experience."

