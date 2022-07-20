Golf-Stenson joins LIV after being removed as Team Europe Ryder Cup captain
Henrik Stenson is the latest player to join the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Swede said on Wednesday, a few hours after being removed as Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain.
"After much consideration I have decided to join several of my fellow professionals and play in the LIV invitational series starting at Bedminster in a week or so's time," Stenson said in a statement.
"My interest in this concept has been well documented over the past few years and despite some of the unfortunate and ongoing tension between LIV Golf, the DP World Tour & PGA Tours, ultimately, the opportunity to play in LIV events moving forward is something that I want to experience."
