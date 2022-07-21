Left Menu

Soccer-Stanway stunner sends England past Spain into Euro semis

England's Georgia Stanway scored with a wonderful extra-time strike to earn them a 2-1 win over Spain on Wednesday in an excellent Euro 2022 quarter-final that sent the Lionesses into the last four.

Reuters | Brighton | Updated: 21-07-2022 03:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 03:17 IST
England's Georgia Stanway scored with a wonderful extra-time strike to earn them a 2-1 win over Spain on Wednesday in an excellent Euro 2022 quarter-final that sent the Lionesses into the last four. Hosts England were facing an exit from the tournament with six minutes of normal time remaining, but went on to earn a semi-final clash with Belgium or Sweden.

Spain grabbed a 54th-minute lead when taking advantage of some sloppy play from England as Athenea del Castillo did well down the right flank and squared the ball to Esther Gonzalez, who recovered after a poor first touch to drill the ball home. Spain were buzzing and playing with real confidence but six minutes from the end of normal time, the Lionesses found a way to keep the game alive when Alessia Russo headed Lauren Hemp's cross into the path of Ella Toone who poked home to take the game into extra time.

The decisive moment came when Stanway found space in the Spanish half and pushed forward before unleashing a fierce shot from 20 metres out which flew past Sandra Panos.

