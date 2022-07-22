Left Menu

World Athletics Championships: Eldhose Paul becomes first Indian to qualify for triple jump final

The 25-year-old recorded a best of 16.68m to qualify for the summit clash sealing 12th and the final position.

Eldhose Paul (Photo: SAI Media/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Eldhose Paul, on Thursday, became the first Indian triple jumper to reach the World Athletics Championships final. The 25-year-old recorded a best of 16.68m to qualify for the summit clash sealing 12th and the final position.

He has a personal best jump of 16.99m at the Federation Cup earlier this year. The other two Indians who were competing in the event - Praveen Chithravel, placed in Group A, and Abdulla Aboobacker, in Group B, however, missed out on the cut.

While Praveen Chithravel registered a best jump of 16.49m to finish at the 17th spot in qualifiers, Abdulla Aboobacker could only manage 16.45m to place 19th out of the 28 contenders. Tokyo 2020 champion Pedro Pichardo topped the qualifying table with a 17.16m attempt.

The final qualifying mark for the men's triple jump finals at Oregon 2022 was set at 17.05m or at least 12 best players. Five players breached the automatic qualifying for the final, including Zhu Yaming of China (17.08m) and Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango (17.15m), the Tokyo silver and bronze medallists, respectively.

Both the men's javelin throw and triple jump finals are scheduled for Saturday. (ANI)

