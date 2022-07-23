Cricket-England bowled out for 201 in second ODI against So. Africa

South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius took four wickets to help bowl England out for 201 in 28.1 overs after putting them into bat in the rain-restricted second one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday.

The match was restricted to 29 overs per innings after heavy rain in Manchester in the morning delayed the start by three hours, 45 minutes. Pretorius took 4-36 as he made an immediate impact following his inclusion in the team in place of Andile Phehlukwayo, who has been ruled out injured from the rest of the series.

England offered bursts of batting potential on Friday but then had their progress checked by the tourists’ mix of pace and spin, plus some sharp work in the field. Liam Livingstone was the home side’s top scorer with 38, contributing in a brisk 43-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Sam Curran as they hauled England from 101-6 to 144-7.

Livingstone hit three successive sixes and then a four in the 21st over off the bowling of Anrich Nortje, who had the last laugh when then bowled a slower ball to see Livingstone haul out to midwicket. Nortje finished with 2-53. Curran made 35 off 18 balls before being caught off the bowling of spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who took 2-39 in his six overs.

Opener Jonny Bairstow scored 28 before being bowled by Pretorius, who also took the important wickets of Phil Salt and Joe Root, to help South Africa temper England’s effort at a brisk start. Pretorius returned in the last three overs to have David Willey caught in the deep, ending a threatening innings of 21 runs off as many ball. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

