Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final

The United States have a woeful recent record in the men's 4x100 metres relay at the World Championships but their quartet got the job done in Friday's heats despite the added pressure of running on the home track.

The crowd at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon cheered after each handover by the Americans, who since winning gold at the 2000 Sydney Games have suffered a series of disqualifications and disappointments at the World Championships and Olympics. American teams have won only three world titles since 2001 and failed to top the podium at the Olympics since Sydney.

Christian Coleman got the Americans off to a speedy start before handing off to Noah Lyles, who showed little sign of fatigue after winning 200m gold on Thursday. Elijah Hall's handoff to Marvin Bracy was far from perfect but the 100m silver medallist powered through to the line to bring the Americans home in 37.87 seconds, ahead of Britain and Ghana.

Nigeria and Japan were disqualified from heat 1 due to violations. In the other heat, Olympic gold medallist Andre De Grasse helped Canada advance to the final after they finished second to France, with South Africa finishing third.

Olympic champions Italy were without Tokyo gold medallist Marcell Jacobs due to injury and will miss Saturday's final after finishing seventh in their heat.

