Athletics-Felix hops on plane back to World Championships for relay

Allyson Felix bid farewell to her stellar track career last week but the American looks as if she will have another role to play in the World Championships after being called up for the 4x400 metres relay preliminaries, USATF confirmed on Friday.

The seven-times Olympic gold medallist ran what was billed as her final World Championships race a week ago, helping the United States to bronze in the mixed relay in front of a home crowd in Eugene, Oregon. On Friday she answered the call once more.

"Coach called and I had to jump on the plane," Felix tweeted. The relay heats are on Saturday and the finals on Sunday.

