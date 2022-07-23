Nottinghamshire sign pacer Olly Stone on three-year deal

Nottinghamshire completed the signing of fast bowler Olly Stone from Warwickshire on a three-year deal, the club announced on Saturday. The 28-year-old will join the club upon the expiry of his current contract at the end of this season.

The pacer has taken 150 First-Class wickets in 44 games at an average of 24.78, including 10 wickets across three appearances in the Test. "I have always had good games against Nottinghamshire, and I love playing at Trent Bridge," Stone said in an official statement released by Nottinghamshire Club.

"It is a great ground, and when the option came up to make it my home, it was really exciting. The wicket teaches you to bowl well; it tests you every time you have the ball in hand, but you get the rewards if you get it in the right area. The pitch has pace and bounce, so hopefully, I can make the most of that. I feel physically in the best shape I have been in, and the ball is coming out nicely. My pace is where it needs to be, now it is just about putting a run of games together and performances in to back it up," he added. "Notts are having a really strong season in the Championship and they will continue to be there or thereabouts in white ball cricket. It will be very exciting to be part of a group that is on the up, and I'd love to win trophies at the club - that's what you play the game for."

Stone was part of the Bears' County Championship-winning side of last summer, and has bagged 68 First-Class scalps at 19.30 for the Edgbaston outfit. He has 85 white-ball wickets to his name and has been capped four times by his country in 50-over cricket.

"Olly is a fantastic bowler across all formats, as he has shown across a long period of time, and his pace and aggression have proved a handful in the games he has played against us," said Peter Moores, Nottinghamshire Head Coach. "He has experienced some highs as a player, in winning trophies and playing for his country, but he continues to possess great drive and an insatiable appetite to keep improving - which I have no doubt he will at Trent Bridge," he added. (ANI)

