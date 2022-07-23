Bino George set to become East Bengal reserve team coach

Santosh Trophy-winning Kerala coach Bino George is set to be appointed as the reserve coach of football giants East Bengal. The reserve team will be competing in the upcoming Durand Cup and Calcutta Football League Premier Division, a top official said on Saturday.

The red-and-gold brigade are in the ''final stage'' of their negotiation with city-based investors Emami Group for the upcoming Indian Super League, and are ''in talks'' with former India head coach Stephen Constantine and ex-Mumbai City boss George Costa for the main side.

''We are signing a one-year contract with George. He will groom the reserve team and if needed would assist the main side in the ISL,'' a EB top official told PTI.

On the tie-up with Emami, he said: ''It will be announced next week as some registrar of the companies-related process is currently underway.'' A highly successful coach in the domestic circuit for Gokulam Kerala, 45-year-old George is expected to take charge later this month. East Bengal will kick off the season in the high-voltage Kolkata derby against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup opener at the Saltlake Stadium on August 16.

George-coached Kerala had defeated record 32-time champions Bengal in penalty shootout to win the Santosh Trophy for the seventh time in May this year. Before joining Kerala Santosh Trophy team, George revived Gokulam Kerala as they won the Indian Women's League, Durand Cup and I-League titles in his five-year association, a phase when he unearthed talents like Emil Benny and Jithin MS.

