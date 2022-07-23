Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in final French GP practice

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Verstappen's closest title rival, was third fastest on the timesheets but a hefty 0.637 slower than the Red Bull driver who will be favourite for pole position in later qualifying. The Monegasque, who suffered a big spin, complained that his car's soft tyres were "dead on the second lap.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:48 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in final French GP practice
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen found some extra pace to go fastest for Red Bull in final practice for the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet on Saturday. The Dutch 24-year-old lapped the Circuit Paul Ricard in one minute 32.272 seconds on the soft tyres, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz 0.354 slower after setting a scorching pace on Friday.

Sainz represents no threat to Verstappen, however, since the Spaniard has to start from the back of the grid due to engine penalties following his fiery retirement in Austria two weeks ago. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Verstappen's closest title rival, was third fastest on the timesheets but a hefty 0.637 slower than the Red Bull driver who will be favourite for pole position in later qualifying.

The Monegasque, who suffered a big spin, complained that his car's soft tyres were "dead on the second lap. I don't know why". Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth fastest for Mercedes with Verstappen's team mate Sergio Perez fifth, but more than a second off the pace, and George Russell sixth for Mercedes.

Double world champion Fernando Alonso was seventh for Renault-owned Alpine with Alex Albon eighth in his upgraded Williams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022