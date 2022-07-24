ISL: Hyderabad FC sign defender Soyal Joshy

Filling up the void left by Asish Rai in the right-back position, Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of right-back Soyal Joshy on a multi-year deal. Born and brought up in Kerala, Soyal started out with Prodigy Sportz and Don Bosco Football Academy as early as an 11-year-old. He has risen through the ranks over the years, playing an array of tournaments across all age groups.

"It is definitely a very exciting moment for my professional development to be joining the ISL champions Hyderabad FC," said Soyal in a statement. "I would like to thank Hyderabad FC coaches and management for their trust in me and I am looking forward to joining my new teammates in the preseason," he added.

A right-back by trait, Soyal joined Golden Threads FC and played a crucial role in pushing the side to the 2021-22 Kerala Premier League trophy, bagging two goals from right-back. He also won the 2021-22 Santosh Trophy with the Kerala state team where he was a regular in the first team gathering some valuable experience at a young age.

Soyal will get his first taste of the Indian Super League, with the Champions, as he is all set to train with the first team under Manolo Marquez ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The 20-year-old becomes the third domestic addition for Hyderabad FC, following the signings of Alex Saji and Manoj Mohammad. (ANI)

