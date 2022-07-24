Theegala, Atwal and Chopra miss cut, Piercy leads
After opening with two pars, Piercy birdied the next five holes before play was suspended.
India golfer Arjun Atwal crashed out of the 3M Open, while Indo-Swede Daniel Chopra and Indian-American Sahith Theegala also missed the cut here. Theegala shot 73-73, while Atwal carded 73-78 and Chopra was 78-73.
Scott Piercy shot a five-under 66 on a wet day at TPC Twin Cities in the third round, that was delayed more than six and a half hours, to take a four-stroke lead into the final round. The 43-year-old had a painful blister on his right heel but he still moved to 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA TOUR victories.
Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot 65.
Piercy played through the blister that he said developed on Saturday after wearing a new pair of shoes.
After opening with two pars, Piercy birdied the next five holes before play was suspended. The birdie run began with an 18-foot putt on the par-4 third. Piercy converted the next four birdies, all with putts inside 15 feet.
Piercy was even par over his final 11 holes, making a bogey on the par-5 18th. He went for the green in two and hit short into the water.
Grillo eagled the par-5 sixth hole for the second day in a row.
Play was suspended for 6 hours, 38 minutes.
