Athletics-France's Mayer wins second world decathlon title

Mayer, silver medallist at the last two Olympics, was sixth overnight but won the pole vault and javelin while his 10th-placed finish in the 1,500 metres - the final event - gave him a score of 8,816 points and his second world crown. Canada's Pierce LePage took silver with 8,701 points while American Zach Ziemek collected bronze with 8,676 points.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 08:27 IST
World record holder Kevin Mayer of France regained the decathlon world title with a late comeback on Sunday after the event was blown wide open by an injury to Olympic champion Damian Warner.

Canada's Pierce LePage took silver with 8,701 points while American Zach Ziemek collected bronze with 8,676 points. Ayden Owens-Delerme of Puerto Rico, the overnight leader, finished fourth while defending world champion Niklas Kaul of Germany finished sixth.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

