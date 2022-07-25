Left Menu

CWG: Annesha Ghosh replaces Sandeep Mehta as press attache

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 25-07-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 13:01 IST
CWG: Annesha Ghosh replaces Sandeep Mehta as press attache
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a last-minute development, Annesha Ghosh has replaced Sandeep Mehta as press attache of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games, starting here on Thursday.

Ghosh, a freelance journalist, has been roped in to handle social media, among other things.

''We needed someone to handle social media apart from other things, that is why she has been brought on board,'' Acting Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Anil Khanna told PTI.

Khanna also informed that the IOA will be hosting two functions for the Indian diaspora in the city.

''We will also be doing two functions for Indian diaspora on July 26 and August 7,'' Khanna added.

The CWG is scheduled to begin here on Thursday with a total of 215 Indian athletes participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022