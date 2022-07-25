Left Menu

Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters to play against EPL teams

The youth squads of the two Indian Super League clubs had qualified to compete in the international tournament by virtue of finishing in the top two in a qualifying event held earlier this year.The eight-team Next Generation Cup features five Premier League club youth teams and one academy side from South Africa alongside Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC reserve squads will take on English Premier League sides in the Next Generation Cup.

The tournament is part of the longstanding partnership between Premier League and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to support the development of football in India. The youth squads of the two Indian Super League clubs had qualified to compete in the international tournament by virtue of finishing in the top two in a qualifying event held earlier this year.

The eight-team Next Generation Cup features five Premier League club youth teams and one academy side from South Africa alongside Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC. The teams will be divided into two groups and play their first match on July 27 in London and the Midlands.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: ''This event builds on our continued work with the Hero Indian Super League, to support the development and growth of football in India.

''It also provides a brilliant opportunity for young players from the Leagues to meet and compete against each other, learn about each other's cultures and develop both on and off the pitch.'' During the tournament, the Premier League and its clubs will also provide knowledge-sharing workshops to support the ISL clubs involved.

