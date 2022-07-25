My coaches are being harassed regularly, politics is affecting my training: Lovlina

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain on Monday alleged that her preparations for the Commonwealth Games are being hampered because of the ''continuous harassment'' her coaches are facing from the authorities.

The Indian boxing squad reached the Games Village here on Sunday night after a training stint in Ireland, but Lovlina's personal coach Sandhya Gurung could not enter the Village since she does not have accreditation.

Lovlina, perhaps, wanted her personal coach Amey Kolekar with her during the CWG, but his name did not feature in the long list.

The decorated pugilist expressed her anger in a long twitter post.

''Today with a lot of grief, I want to tell everyone about the continuous harassment going on with me. The coaches who helped me win an Olympic medal are always being side-lined which has severely impacted my training schedule,'' Lovlina wrote in her twitter post. ''One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. I had to plead with folded hands to get my coaches included in the contingent. I am feeling mentally harassed because of this ordeal,'' she posted. ''Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurung is standing outside the CWG village and not being allowed to enter. Just eight days before the start of my event, my training schedule has been hampered. My other coach has been sent back to India,'' she said.

Reacting to the boxer's allegations, the Sports Ministry said it has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to resolve the mater at the earliest.

''We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain,'' the ministry tweeted.

Lovlina alleged that she endured similar treatment before the World Championship in Istanbul and she fears that something similar will happen at the upcoming Birmingham Games.

''I don't understand how will I focus on the Games (CWG) amidst all this? My world championships also suffered because of this. I don't want my CWG to be affected due to politics. Hoping I will overcome this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind,'' she wrote.

The other coach Lovlina is talking about is her strength and conditioning coach Amey Kolekar, who is also in her personal support staff.

His name was not on the long list. Kolekar was with her in Ireland.

The Indian team already has a strength and conditioning coach for helping out the pugilists during the Games.

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said it will ensure that a proper resolution is reached.

''The SAI has taken up the matter with BFI. The Sports Ministry is in talks with IOA to solve the matter and ensure best possible preparation for Lovlina, who is a strong medal contender,'' a SAI official said. BFI's defence ---------------- The BFI issued a statement that as per rules only 33 percent (1/3rd) of the playing contingent is allowed as support staff. The Indian boxing contingent has 12 playing members (8 men and 4 women) and as per rules, the number of support staff will be four, which includes travelling coaches.

The BFI further stated that ''requirement of boxing with respect to coaches and support staff is a little different as there are multiple bouts, which could be one after another.

''With IOA's help, the number of support staff went up from 4 to 8 for the entire contingent of 12 boxers.'' Reacting to Lovlina's allegations that she has to literally beg for inclusion of her coaches for training camps and exposure tours, the BFI said that it ''ensured that Sandhya Gurung was at training camp in Ireland.'' 'Long List' and IOA's interpretation -------------------------------------- Normally, before any quadrennial games, all participating nations prepare a 'Long List' of support staff and officials but it doesn't mean that everyone would make the final cut. Gurung's name was apparently there in the long list.

IOA general secretary Rajeev Mehta put the ball on BFI's court as to who all they wanted to include in the list of support staff.

''The 'Long List' was 1200 or so in total but only 215 are going for the Games. As per rules, they (BFI) are entitled four support staff but we still allowed them to have eight support staff on their request. It is respective federation's decision to include whom they want. IOA can't go out of their way,'' Mehta told PTI. PTI PDS/SCC/APA KHS AT KHS AH

