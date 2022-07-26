Left Menu

Soccer-Pogba out of Barcelona friendly due to knee injury

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of Tuesday's friendly against Barcelona in Dallas, Texas, the Serie A club said on Monday. The French international, who returned to the club as a free agent after six seasons at Manchester United, could miss the start of the Serie A season.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 04:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 04:08 IST
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of Tuesday's friendly against Barcelona in Dallas, Texas, the Serie A club said on Monday. The Turin-based club did not disclose the estimated recovery time but added that the 29-year-old would see a specialist in the next few hours and continue treatment.

"Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus," the club said in a statement. The French international, who returned to the club as a free agent after six seasons at Manchester United, could miss the start of the Serie A season. Juventus host Sassuolo on Aug. 15 in their opening match.

