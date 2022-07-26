Fans show love as victorious South African women's soccer team returns

Excited fans welcomed home South Africa's women's soccer team at Johannesburg's main airport on Tuesday after they won their first Africa Cup of Nations title. The team, nicknamed Banyana Banyana (The Girls), beat tournament hosts Morocco 2-1 on Saturday, earning a place in next year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Head coach Desiree Ellis said she was very emotional to see such support on the team's return. "We always wanted to win for the fans," she said.

South Africa finished runners-up at five previous Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, including at the last one in 2018. Supporter Mamelo Maka said: "It's inspiring because the young girls are watching. They also want to go and play for our national team".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)