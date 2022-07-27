PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 27

Left Menu

- Credit Suisse is set to appoint Ulrich Koerner as its new chief executive, replacing Thomas Gottstein. - UK's Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday delayed long-awaited measures to protect customers and stopped short of banning charges, such as exit fees, which campaigners argue are inherently unfair.

27-07-2022
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- England's Premier League hires Alison Brittain as new chair https://on.ft.com/3b9h19u - Rolls-Royce names BP veteran Erginbilgic as CEO https://on.ft.com/3zeeGSZ

- Credit Suisse set to name Ulrich Koerner as chief executive https://on.ft.com/3oAvoqF - UK financial regulator delays consumer protection reforms https://on.ft.com/3S3YwUQ

Overview - England's Premier League has hired outgoing Whitbread chief executive Alison Brittain as its new chair, handing her a key role in shaping the future of the world's biggest domestic football competition.

- Rolls-Royce named former BP executive Tufan Erginbilgic as its new chief executive to replace outgoing boss Warren East. - Credit Suisse is set to appoint Ulrich Koerner as its new chief executive, replacing Thomas Gottstein.

- UK's Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday delayed long-awaited measures to protect customers and stopped short of banning charges, such as exit fees, which campaigners argue are inherently unfair. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

