SEC Media Day kicks off 2022 NCAAF season

The early part of the College Football season is filled with intrigue as teams try to figure out who they are, while new recruits can often take some time to gel and we often see the occasional upset that seems to completely defy the NCAAF Vegas Odds. Media day also provides some drama, and this year was no different.

The past two weeks have been the first looks into teams and their coaches for the upcoming NCAA football season. Every year, each major conference holds a media day for the press to ask questions and get a more in-depth look at each team. Each member of the appropriate conference elects a coach and one or two players to represent their school at media day.

The biggest headline in the SEC was the ongoing feud between Alabama and Texas A&M's coaches added more fuel to its fire. Jimbo Fisher made it clear that he did not want to talk about the feud or even have the name Alabama come up in his press conferences. A situation like this can create a distraction that is totally avoidable.

Fisher knows this, as well as Nick Saban, so it will be kept out of the light as much as possible. Other news includes Auburn's 2nd-year head coach Bryan Harsin. His first season went a little worse than expected. As he explained during his time on media day, a transition like this takes more than just a year. The seat is hotter than ever at Auburn. Usual heavyweights look to continue their legacies. Upcoming teams like Kentucky and Tennessee look to have strong years. Kentucky found itself in the top 25 rankings for the majority of the season. Usually, a 3 or 4-win team, the 2021 season was one to remember.

Hendon Hooker will try and take Tennessee to heights they haven't seen in decades. The sophomore QB had a fairly efficient freshman year. His touchdown to interception ratio was outstanding, holding a 31 to 3 ratio. An offense that hasn't been much of a threat the last 5 years should be taking a huge step forward in 2022. Rebuilding seems like it could go on one more year but fans want to see success now. With an offense under the helm of Hooker, putting up points likely won't be an issue for the Volunteers. We got our first glimpse of Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks as well.

After losing his spot in Oklahoma, he might have found a perfect home for the rest of his promising career. Entering last season on almost every Heisman list, 2021 was a year to forget for Rattler. With Wake Forest transfer Christin Beal-Smith joining the Gamecocks, the offensive play should be electrifying in Columbia. Another thrilling year is on-deck for the SEC and some new faces might steal the spotlight in 2022.

