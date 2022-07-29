Games-Yee gives England golden start to Commonwealth Games

Alex Yee gave England a golden start to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday, staging a dramatic late charge to win the men's sprint triathlon.

Trailing top ranked Hayden Wilde by 15 seconds coming off the bike, Yee, urged on by massive crowds, ruthlessly hunted down the New Zealander during the 5km run, crossing the line with arms raised to a roaring ovation. While it looked a dramatic finish it was actually a comfortable victory for Yee after Wilde was hit with a 10 second penalty for not properly putting his helmet in the basket at the bike transition.

Australia's Matthew Hauser completed the podium taking the bronze. "For me this is a home Games, the first time I have been able to race in front of my parents for a long time, this I would say is probably my greatest achievement ever," said Yee, who also beat Wilde to a silver at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

"I have a lot of time for Hayden, he is a great competitor and brought the best out of me every single day we race."

