Left Menu

Lawn Ball: Choudhary, men's triples team suffer twin losses

Woman singles player Tania Choudhary and mens triples team suffered twin losses each on the opening day of lawn ball competitions in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.The Indian mens team of Chandan Kumar Singh skip Navneet Singh lead and Mridul Borgohain second lost 6-23 to New Zealand in their first game.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:02 IST
Lawn Ball: Choudhary, men's triples team suffer twin losses
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Woman singles player Tania Choudhary and men’s triples team suffered twin losses each on the opening day of lawn ball competitions in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The Indian men's team of Chandan Kumar Singh (skip) Navneet Singh (lead) and Mridul Borgohain (second) lost 6-23 to New Zealand in their first game. They then suffered 12-19 defeat at the hands of Scotland in the second game.

The New Zealand team comprising Andrew Kelly (lead), Mike Galloway (second) and Ali Forsyth (skip) proved far superior to the Indians.

But, the Indians put up a fight against the Scottish trio of Stewart Anderson (lead), Iain McLean (second) and Darren Burnett (skip).

It was a neck-to-neck affair till the seventh end but Scotland surged ahead and gave no chance to the Indian team to stage a comeback. The 26-year-old Tania Choudhary first suffered a 10-21 loss to Scotland’s Dee Hoggan in the women's singles sectional play.

In the second game against Falkland Islands' Daphne Arthur-Almond, Choudhary put up a far better show, but that wasn't enough for a win, as she suffered a narrow 20-21 loss to her opponent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022