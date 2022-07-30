TT: Indian men and women record twin wins each

India's men and women table tennis teams had easy starts to their respective campaigns with twin wins each in their group matches in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Both the teams recorded identical 3-0 victories in their respective matches.

The men's team first beat Barbados before thrashing Singapore while the women's side prevailed over South Africa and Fiji.

In a group 3 outing against minnows Barbados, the men's pair of Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan steamrolled Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight 11-9, 11-9, 11-4, while veteran Sharath Kamal made short work of Ramon Maxwell 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 in less than 15 minutes.

Sathiyan then hardly broke a sweat before disposing off Tyrese Knight 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 to seal the tie.

In the women's event, the first on court was the doubles duo of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, who combined well to beat the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7 11-7 11-5 to hand India the lead.

Then, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Manika Batra, who became the first Indian table tennis player to win a gold in the women's singles in the last edition, lived up to her billing and thrashed Musfique Kalam 11-5 11-3 11-2 in the first singles match.

Akula then came back and scored a dominating 11-5 11-3 11-6 win over Patel in the second singles to seal the tie for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)