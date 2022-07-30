Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ukraine's Monzul to referee Euro final

Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul has been appointed to officiate Sunday's Women's Euro final between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium, UEFA said on Friday. The 41-year-old Monzul has been an international referee since 2004 and has participated in three Women's World Cups, including the 2015 final between the United States and Japan.

MLB roundup: Trey Mancini stars in possible O's home finale

Jordan Lyles pitched into the sixth inning and Trey Mancini hit an inside-the-park home run in what might have been his last home game with the Orioles, a 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon. With one out, one on and the Orioles leading 1-0 in the eighth, Tampa Bay right-fielder Josh Lowe couldn't find Mancini's fly ball in the sun. The ball hit him and rolled into the right-field corner. Austin Hays scored from second, and Mancini beat the relay throw home for his first career inside-the-park homer.

Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad

Cristiano Ronaldo could play his first match under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the Portuguese forward said 'the King' will be available for Sunday's friendly game against Rayo Vallecano. Ronaldo's future at the Old Trafford club has been the subject of intense speculation after British media reported he told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.

Former Broncos, Ravens DE Derek Wolfe retires

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday at age 32. He won a Super Bowl during his eight seasons in Denver (2012-19) and played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

NFL-Cardinals strike film study requirement from Murray's contract amid backlash

The Arizona Cardinals have dropped a clause from Kyler Murray's new contract that mandated he study footage of NFL games in his own time after the quarterback said those who were questioning his work ethic were being "disrespectful." The clause, which stipulated that the two-time Pro Bowl selection must spend four hours a week scrutinizing recordings of games, had been included in the 24-year-old's massive new $230.5 million contract extension.

Soccer-Herr Popp? Moustachioed Germany women's skipper puts hand up for men's team

Germany's Alexandra Popp may be playing in her first women's European Championship final when they take on hosts England but she has shown no signs of nerves, fulfilling her media duties with a fake moustache in response to a joke by a German magazine. Popp has been in red-hot form at the Euros, scoring six goals -- nearly half of Germany's tally -- to top the goal scoring charts, with her double against France earlier this week powering Germany into Sunday's final at Wembley.

Charles Barkley sticking with Turner, ends LIV talks

Charles Barkley pulled the plug on talks to join the LIV Golf Series as a broadcaster and will stay with Turner and "Inside the NBA." "I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me," Barkley said in a phone interview with the New York Post. "I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner -- because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life -- it is best for me to move on and I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."

Soccer-Kounde joins Barcelona on five-year deal

Barcelona have completed the signing of French international defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla on a five-year contract, both LaLiga clubs said on Friday. While the 23-year-old centre-back will have a buyout clause of one billion euros ($1.02 billion), financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Golf-Watson latest major champion to join LIV Golf

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson on Friday became the latest big name to join the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The American, who collected green jackets in 2012 and 2014, has 12 wins on the PGA Tour and reached a career-high second in the world rankings. The 43-year-old will serve as a non-playing team captain at LIV's event in Boston in early September as he continues to recover from a torn meniscus.

Motor racing-Leclerc sets the pace for Ferrari in Hungary

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen predicted Ferrari would be hard to beat in Hungary, unless rain mixes things up, after title rival Charles Leclerc was fastest for the Italian team in Friday practice. Leclerc, who crashed while leading the previous race in France from pole position, lapped in one minute 18.445 seconds after Ferrari team mate Carlos Sainz led the first session in 1:18.750.

