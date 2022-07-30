Left Menu

Rugby-Embattled All Blacks coach Foster backed by boss Robinson

The All Blacks have undergone a backroom shake up, with assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar fired last week and Jason Ryan leaving the Canterbury Crusaders to take over as defence coach. "I'm not going to speculate on things like that," Robinson said when asked about Foster's future should the All Blacks lose in South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 12:07 IST
Rugby-Embattled All Blacks coach Foster backed by boss Robinson
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson has given his backing to under-fire All Blacks coach Ian Foster ahead of his team's two-test series with world champions South Africa next week. Foster's position at the helm of the All Blacks has come under intense scrutiny since a 2-1 series loss against Ireland this month, but Robinson said the 57-year-old remains the right man for the job.

"As we've signalled he's certainly the person to lead the team to South Africa and we're making sure that we've got everything possible in the way of resourcing and support to make sure that's successful," Robinson told Newstalk ZB. The All Blacks face the South Africans on Aug. 6 in the first test in Mbombela, which doubles up as New Zealand's opening match in this year's Rugby Championship.

Foster's team go into the competition having lost four of their last five matches and with further questions certain to be asked if the All Blacks lose in South Africa. The All Blacks have undergone a backroom shake up, with assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar fired last week and Jason Ryan leaving the Canterbury Crusaders to take over as defence coach.

"I'm not going to speculate on things like that," Robinson said when asked about Foster's future should the All Blacks lose in South Africa. "We're really focussed and have spent time in the last 10 days primarily around focussing on our people internally when the sorts of things that have been going on with the speculation, and then making sure the team and then the management team have what they need to succeed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022