Athletics-Jackson takes 100m title in Jamaican clean sweep in Lignano

Shericka Jackson won the 100 metres title in Lignano, Italy on Saturday, clocking a time of 11.13 seconds ahead of fellow Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Shokoria Wallace.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 03:16 IST
Shericka Jackson (Photo: World Athletics/ Twitter)

Shericka Jackson won the 100 metres title in Lignano, Italy on Saturday, clocking a time of 11.13 seconds ahead of fellow Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Shokoria Wallace. Jackson's win comes after her silver medal at the world championships earlier this month when she ran a personal best of 10.73 and just before the start of the 100m event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Morrison and Wallace ran 11.31 and 11.36 respectively at the 33rd International Athletics Meeting "Sport Solidarity" event to complete another Jamaican clean sweep after the country became the first to sweep the podium at the worlds in the event. Jackson, fresh from her 200m world title in Oregon, will also appear at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland next Saturday before running at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial Grand Prix in Hungary on Aug. 8 and Monaco Diamond League two days later.

