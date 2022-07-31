Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi's parents express happiness after daughter's silver medal at CWG 2022

Following her silver medal win at the Commonwealth Games 2022, there is an atmosphere of happiness at the residence of the weightlifter Bindyarani Devi. Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won a silver medal with a combined lift of 202kg in the Women's 55kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Her mother, S. Ibemcha Devi is 'happy and content' following her daughter's silver medal win. "Even though she missed the gold medal, she put in efforts to get second place. I will tell her to work harder for a gold medal next time. Hope she reaches Olympics," she added.

Her father, Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh said that he and his wife were both anxious and excited about their daughter's performance at CWG 2022. "We prayed to God, & when she won, we all felt extremely happy," he added.

Bindyarani Devi successfully lifted 81kg in her first snatch attempt in the women's 55kg category. In her second attempt, Bindyarani lifted 84kg without breaking a sweat. In her final snatch category attempt, Bindyarani nailed the 86kg snatch in her third attempt. In the Clean and Jerk lift category, she lifted 110kg in her first attempt. In her second attempt for 114kg, she failed to lift it. In her final attempt of category 116kg, she lifted it with ease to claim the silver medal for India and fourth overall.

The Indian weightlifter set a Commonwealth Games record with her final clean and jerk lift in the women's 55kg category. Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye won the gold medal with a combined lift of 203kg, one more than Bindyarani Devi.

Sanket Sargar (Silver in Men's 55 kg final), Gururaja Poojary (Bronze in Men's 61 kg final), Mirabai Chanu (Gold in Women's 49 kg final) were the other medal winners for India and they all won medals in weightlifting. India is currently in the eighth position in the medal tally with four medals. (ANI)

