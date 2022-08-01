Left Menu

Narrow escape for Indian cyclist Vishavjeet Singh from horrific crash

Indian cyclist Vishavjeet Singh, who qualified for the final in the mens 15km scratch race, made a narrow escape from the horrific crash that grabbed the spotlight at the Commonwealth Games.The incident happened in the afternoon on Sunday when the cyclists were into their final leg of the 10-lap qualifying scratch race.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 01-08-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 01:52 IST
Narrow escape for Indian cyclist Vishavjeet Singh from horrific crash
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian cyclist Vishavjeet Singh, who qualified for the final in the men's 15km scratch race, made a narrow escape from the horrific crash that grabbed the spotlight at the Commonwealth Games.

The incident happened in the afternoon on Sunday when the cyclists were into their final leg of the 10-lap qualifying scratch race. Eight riders collided on the track at the Lee Valley Velo Park in London.

The 24-year-old Olympic champion Matt Walls of England suffered stitches, scrapes and bruises after crashing over the barriers. Isle of Man's Matt Bostock and Canada's Derek Gee were also taken to hospital following minor injuries, said an official here.

Spectators were also injured, with one being taken away in a wheelchair as cyclists and bikes flew into the crowd, said team India cycling coach Dayalram Jatt.

Narrating the incident Jatt said Singh was just behind the pack but he showed presence of mind and moved away by braking in time.

''It requires tremendous skill to brake in time in that rush of blood and he did exactly that to stop behind as bikes flew into the barriers. It was simply horrific, I never saw such an accident. We were left shaking in fear for some time,'' Jatt told PTI from London.

Vishavjeet, however, made sure that he reached a historic final for the first time in a multi-sport event.

In the final consisting of 60 laps, Singh was going strong but fell behind in the final lap and incurred a penalty point to be labelled ''did not finish (DNF)''.

''But overall, I'm happy for Singh to have survived the crash and make the final,'' the coach said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss; MLB roundup: Mariners rally late, end losing streak to Astros and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022