Motor racing-Alonso to race for Aston Martin from 2023 season

Twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will race for Aston Martin from the 2023 season after signing a multi-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

"The recruitment of a special talent such as Fernando is a clear statement of intent from an organization that has committed to developing a winning Formula One team," Aston Martin said in a statement https://www.astonmartinf1.com/en-GB/news/announcement/fernando-alonso-to-join-aston-martin-f1-in-2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)