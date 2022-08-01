Sunayna Kuruvilla defeats Sri Lankan opponent in plate quarter-finals
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:58 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Indian squash player Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Sri Lanka's Chanithma Sinaly in the plate quarter-finals of the women's singles of the ongoing Commonwealth Games here on Monday.
The 23-year-old from Kochi, Sunayna proved too strong for her opponent, winning 11-3 11-2 11-2 in just 12 minutes.
Sanayna will compete in the women's singles plate semi-finals, later tonight.
Meanwhile, ace squash player Joshana Chinnappa will take on Canada's Hollie Naughton the women's singles quarter-final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's own ‘Arab Spring’ moment uproots Rajapaksa clan; but economic recovery still uncertain
Pope hopes Canada trip will help heal 'evil' done to indigenous people
Sri Lanka's acting president declares emergency
Sri Lanka's Acting President Wickremesinghe seeks UK help in Easter attacks probe
Canada to resume random COVID-19 testing at four major airports