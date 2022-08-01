Sajan Prakash fails to make semi-final in 100m butterfly
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 01-08-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 18:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash's campaign ended at the Commonwealth Games as he failed to make the semifinals of the men's 100m butterfly event here on Monday.
The seasoned Prakash clocked 54.36 seconds to finish seventh in his heat and 19th overall. The best 16 athletes progress to the semifinals.
He had failed to make the finals of his other two events -- 50m and 200m butterfly as well.
On Sunday, he had finished a disappointing ninth in the men's 200m butterfly, his pet event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prakash
- Sajan Prakash's
- 200m
- Indian
- Commonwealth Games
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SP signals end of alliance with Omprakash Rajbhar and Shivpal Yadav
'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi remake will have a 'fresh' album, says music composer G V Prakash
Chandrashekhar Azad birth anniversary: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares video of Aamir Khan's portrayal of freedom fighter
Anupam Kher to play Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency'
UP govt accord 'Y' category security to SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar