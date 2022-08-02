Left Menu

Cricket-India captain Rohit defends Avesh gamble in Windies defeat

Devon Thomas hit the next delivery, a free-hit, for a six and followed it with a four as West Indies prevailed with four balls remaining to level the five-match series 1-1. Rohit said he wanted to test India's bowling depth with an eye on the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 10:30 IST
Cricket-India captain Rohit defends Avesh gamble in Windies defeat
Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

India captain Rohit Sharma said he had no regrets about picking rookie seamer Avesh Khan ahead of veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the final over against West Indies after their five-wicket loss in the second Twenty20 International on Monday. West Indies' Obed McCoy claimed 6-17 as India were skittled out for 138 with two balls remaining in their innings.

Tidy bowling brought India back into the contest, with West Indies needing 10 runs from the last over. Bhuvneshwar, renowned for his death-overs mastery, still had two overs left but Rohit handed the ball to Avesh instead.

Avesh, who made his India debut earlier this year, began with a no-ball and Odean Smith took a single off it. Devon Thomas hit the next delivery, a free-hit, for a six and followed it with a four as West Indies prevailed with four balls remaining to level the five-match series 1-1.

Rohit said he wanted to test India's bowling depth with an eye on the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. "We know what 'Bhuvi' does for us, he has been doing it for years. Unless you give chances to guys like Avesh and Arshdeep (Singh) you'll never know.

"They have the skills and the talent and it is all about backing them. I am really proud of the bowlers and the team." Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey hoped the series would help India identify the bowling attack they would deploy in Australia.

"It's all part of our preparation for the World Cup," Mhambrey told reporters. "We are looking at different options that we have and giving an opportunity to youngsters to find out who does the job for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022