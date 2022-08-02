Left Menu

PM Modi lauds historic gold won by lawn bowls team at CWG

India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian lawn bowls team's gold win at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday as ''historic'' and said the country is proud of the players.

The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with its inspiring show.

The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

Modi tweeted, ''Historic win in Birmingham! India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls. The team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls.'' PTI KR AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

