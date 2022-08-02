Left Menu

Squash: Saurav Ghosal loses semifinals, to fight for bronze

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:52 IST
Squash: Saurav Ghosal loses semifinals, to fight for bronze
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's leading squash player Saurav Ghosal will fight for the bronze medal after being outclassed by New Zealand's Paul Coll in the men's singles semifinals at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

It was always going to be a difficult task for Ghosal to beat the Kiwi but the Indian surrendered meekly, going down 9-11 4-11 1-11 to the world number two and the last edition's silver medallist in one hour and 23 minutes.

Ghosal, ranked 15th in the world, will play the loser of the second semifinal between James Willstrop of England and Wales' Joel Makin in the bronze play-off on Wednesday.

The 35-year will pair up with Dipika Pallikal in the mixed doubles event. The two had won the silver in Gold Coast.

Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Pakistan's Faiza Zafar in the women's singles plate semifinals.

Faiza was no match to the 23-year-old Indian as Sunayna won the tie 11-2 11-4 11-5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022