Motor racing-Piastri says he has not signed Alpine contract for 2023
Alpine Formula One team's reserve driver Oscar Piastri said that he has not signed a contract and will not be racing for them in 2023, shortly after the team announced he had been promoted to a race seat. "I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year," Piastri tweeted.
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 23:50 IST
"I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year," Piastri tweeted. "This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year."
