Soccer-Fulham sign Arsenal goalkeeper Leno

Fulham said the deal was completed for an undisclosed fee but British media reported that they paid Arsenal 8 million pounds ($9.73 million) for the player. The 30-year-old has agreed terms on a three-year deal, Fulham said in a statement https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2022/august/02/leno-joins-fulham, adding the club have the option to extend his contract for a further year.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 04:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 04:09 IST
Fulham have signed goalkeeper Bernd Leno on a permanent deal from Arsenal, the two clubs announced on Tuesday, with the Germany international signing a three-year deal with the West London side. Fulham said the deal was completed for an undisclosed fee but British media reported that they paid Arsenal 8 million pounds ($9.73 million) for the player.

The 30-year-old has agreed terms on a three-year deal, Fulham said in a statement https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2022/august/02/leno-joins-fulham, adding the club have the option to extend his contract for a further year. "It feels amazing to finally be here. I can't wait to join the team, to train and play with the team," Leno told the club's video channel, FFCtv.

"I'm relieved that everything is done. I'm just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time but in the end we made it, and that's the most important thing." Leno joined Arsenal in 2018 from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, where he had broken the record for the youngest goalkeeper to appear in the Champions League.

While at Arsenal, he made 125 appearances in all competitions and was called up by the Germany national team for Euro 2020. ($1 = 0.8220 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

