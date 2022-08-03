Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kyrgios to skip Laver Cup for more family time

Australian Nick Kyrgios will not participate in the 2022 Laver Cup as he wants to spend more time with his family, the player said on Tuesday. "No Laver Cup for me this year," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Golf-Woods rejected $700-800 million LIV offer, says Norman

Tiger Woods turned down a sum in the region of $700-800 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the breakaway circuit's CEO Greg Norman told Fox News. Norman said the offer was made before the Australian was named chief of the controversial series, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Doping-U.S. college, pro sport should recognise anti-doping Code says WADA chief

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) believes the time is right to finally get U.S. college and professional sports to recognise the anti-doping Code and has proposed a road map to jump start the effort, president Witold Banka told Reuters. U.S. college and professional sports have long been viewed as a black hole by anti-doping officials with spotty testing and punishments often cloaked in secrecy.

Games-Kiplimo kick extends Uganda domination of Commonwealth Games 10,000m

Jacob Kiplimo used a devastating late kick to win the Commonwealth Games men's 10,000 metres gold on Tuesday, stepping up in the absence of world champion Joshua Cheptegei to maintain Uganda's domination of the event. Opening night at Alexander Stadium was meant to be highlighted by Cheptegei defending his Commonwealth crown but the Ugandan world record holder opted out to better prepare for the remaining Diamond League races.

Griner's Russian trial should be over 'very soon', lawyer says

The Russian drugs trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner should be over "very soon", her lawyer said on Tuesday, as the Kremlin warned the United States that megaphone diplomacy would not secure a prisoner swap for the 31-year-old Texan. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Soccer-Canada's Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

Bayern Munich and Canada defender Alphonso Davies has said he will donate his 2022 World Cup earnings to charity. Davies was born to Liberian parents in a refugee camp in Ghana where he spent five years before moving to Canada and said he wants to show his gratitude by giving something back.

Tennis-Djokovic likely to miss U.S. Open over COVID-19 vaccine status

There is a petition circulating to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the U.S. Open but the Serbian appears likely to miss the entire North American hardcourt swing barring a sudden change in COVID-19 protocols in the United States and Canada. Djokovic has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine yet the 21-times Grand Slam winner remains on the entry lists for the ATP 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati that serve as tune-ups for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 U.S. Open in New York.

Baseball-Padres land Soto in blockbuster deal with Nationals

The San Diego Padres emerged as the winners in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, acquiring the young slugger as well as first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals in one of the biggest deals in league history, the team announced on Tuesday.

Soto, 23, is batting .246 with 21 home runs, 46 RBI and 62 runs scored this season. The outfielder currently leads the majors with 91 walks and was crowned the Home Run Derby champion during the All-Star break last month.

NFL-Dolphins docked draft picks, owner suspended for tampering

The National Football League (NFL) docked the Miami Dolphins draft picks and suspended team owner Stephen Ross for violating the league's anti-tampering policy on Tuesday but said the team did not intentionally lose games in the 2019 season. The Dolphins must forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and third-round pick in 2024, the league said. Ross received a $1.5 million fine and will be prohibited from representing the club at any NFL event through Oct. 17.

Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team

Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Woods, who was a playing captain in 2019 when the United States beat the International team to claim an eighth successive Presidents Cup, has made three competitive appearances since suffering serious leg injuries in a February 2020 car crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)