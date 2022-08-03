Left Menu

CWG 2022: Barbados win toss, opt to bowl against India

India lost their opening game against Australia but then bounced well to beat arch-rivals Pakistan

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 23:21 IST
Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: BCCI Women/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Barbados skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and elected to field first against India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday. India lost their opening game against Australia but then bounced well to beat arch-rivals Pakistan

Barbados skipper Hayley Matthews said during the toss: "We are gonna bowl first. Unfortunately, we are not going to have her (Deandra Dottin) for West Indies, but she is going to play for Barbados today. We got one change." Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said during the toss: "Pooja is back in the side and very excited to have her. We have one more change, Bhatia (Taniya) is replacing Bhatia (Yastika)."

Barbados Women (Playing XI): Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (capt), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell and Shanika Bruce. India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar. (ANI)

