CWG: Hima wins her heat to qualify for 200m semi-finals

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:54 IST
Hima Das Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das qualified for the women's 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Hima led the five-woman field from the start with Rhoda Njobvu of Zambia clocking 23.85s to finish second while Jacent Nyamhunge of Uganda finished third with a timing of 24.07.

There are six heats lined up in the women's 200m and the top 16 will qualify for the semi-final. Hima won heat 2 but Favour Ofili of Nigeria (22.71s in Heat 1) and the formidable Elaine-Thompson-Herah (22.80s in heat 5) had superior timings.

At least six athletes have clocked better times, compared to Hima, en route to their semi-final entries.

