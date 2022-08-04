Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC rope in Rakshit Dagar, Sheikh Sahil

I hope to see them grow as individuals and contribute to team success in the coming season, said head coach Aidy Boothroyd.Rakshit and Sahil will join the squad in Jamshedpur for the pre-season in mid-August.

Jamshedpur FC rope in Rakshit Dagar, Sheikh Sahil
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League franchise Jamshedpur FC has roped in former Gokulam Kerala FC goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar and midfielder Sheikh Sahil for the upcoming season.

Jamshedpur FC signed them till 2025, a club statement on Thursday said.

Rakshit, who joined Gokulam Kerala FC in 2021, made 18 appearances and was integral in winning the I-League for the club. He has two I-League trophies under his name. He has been a part of Sudeva FC, East Bengal and Punjab FC during his time in the I-league. Rakshit made his debut for United Sikkim FC in 2013.

Sahil started his career at Mohun Bagan academy and played in the U-16 I-League as a part of the Mohun Bagan youth team. ''These two youngsters have shown great potential in the teams they have played for, and I am happy to have them. I hope to see them grow as individuals and contribute to team success in the coming season,'' said head coach Aidy Boothroyd.

Rakshit and Sahil will join the squad in Jamshedpur for the pre-season in mid-August.

