Aditi Ashok make disappointing start at LPGA tour in Scotland

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Sagar made a disappointing start at the 2022 AIG Women's Open here. The Indians came into this tournament through their qualifiers at North Berwick earlier this week.

Aditi opened with a 2-over 73 and was at T-56, while Diksha scored a 77 and was at T-118th. The Indians will need a strong second round to keep the hopes alive of making a cut.

Japan's Hinako Shiburo leads the chart as she fired an opening round of 65 (-60) as she had a one-shot lead over American Jessica Korda, who sits alone in second place on five-under-par.

The 23-year-old Shibuno won the Open in 2019 at Woburn, her first event outside her country.

She got off to a quick start with three birdies in a row before dropping a shot on the fourth.

The Japanese star rolled in birdies on the fifth and ninth holes to make the turn in 32 (-4) before making three more birdies and one bogey on her back nine for a round of six-under-par.

Scotland's Louise Duncan and Mexico's Gaby Lopez share third place on four-under-par with Lopez having a bogey-free day.

Duncan, who won the Smyth Salver in 2021 at Carnoustie, had an up and down round with two bogeys, four birdies and an eagle for her 67.

Five players are in a tie for fifth place on three-under-par after 18 holes including 2022 Race to Costa del Sol leader Maja Stark, France's Celine Boutier and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

