Left Menu

Aditi Ashok make disappointing start at LPGA tour in Scotland

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Sagar made a disappointing start at the 2022 AIG Womens Open here. The Indians came into this tournament through their qualifiers at North Berwick earlier this week.Aditi opened with a 2-over 73 and was at T-56, while Diksha scored a 77 and was at T-118th.

PTI | Muirfield | Updated: 05-08-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 12:55 IST
Aditi Ashok make disappointing start at LPGA tour in Scotland
Aditi Ashok Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)
  • Country:
  • Scotland

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Sagar made a disappointing start at the 2022 AIG Women's Open here. The Indians came into this tournament through their qualifiers at North Berwick earlier this week.

Aditi opened with a 2-over 73 and was at T-56, while Diksha scored a 77 and was at T-118th. The Indians will need a strong second round to keep the hopes alive of making a cut.

Japan's Hinako Shiburo leads the chart as she fired an opening round of 65 (-60) as she had a one-shot lead over American Jessica Korda, who sits alone in second place on five-under-par.

The 23-year-old Shibuno won the Open in 2019 at Woburn, her first event outside her country.

She got off to a quick start with three birdies in a row before dropping a shot on the fourth.

The Japanese star rolled in birdies on the fifth and ninth holes to make the turn in 32 (-4) before making three more birdies and one bogey on her back nine for a round of six-under-par.

Scotland's Louise Duncan and Mexico's Gaby Lopez share third place on four-under-par with Lopez having a bogey-free day.

Duncan, who won the Smyth Salver in 2021 at Carnoustie, had an up and down round with two bogeys, four birdies and an eagle for her 67.

Five players are in a tie for fifth place on three-under-par after 18 holes including 2022 Race to Costa del Sol leader Maja Stark, France's Celine Boutier and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022