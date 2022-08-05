Left Menu

CWG 2022: Wrestler Bajrang Punia qualifies for quarterfinal in men's 65 kg category

He scored the win via fall

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 15:41 IST
Bajrang Punia. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Star Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia entered the quarterfinal of the men's 65 kg category after defeating Lowe Bingham of Nauru in his campaign opener at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday. Punia was extremely dominant in his match and scored a 5-0 win in a bout that lasted for one minute and 47 seconds. He scored the win via fall.

In the quarterfinal, Punia will take on Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius later today. Indian wrestling contingent will start its campaign at Commonwealth Games 2022 from today.

Here are the rest of the wrestlers who will be wrestling today: -Deepak Punia vs TBD - Men's Freestyle 86 KG (Wrestling)

-Anshu Malik vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 57 KG (Wrestling) -Sakshi Malik vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 62 KG (Wrestling)

-Divya Kakran vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 68 KG (Wrestling). -Mohit Grewal vs TBD - Men's Freestyle 125 KG (Wrestling)

Wrestling will have all the following repechage and medal games on the same day. Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

