Intent shown throughout innings was outstanding: NZ's Santner following win over NED

Expressing happiness over his side's eight-wicket win over Netherlands in second T20I, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said that the intent shown throughout the innings by batters was fantastic. Tight bowling by New Zealand led from the front by spinner Michael Bracewell (2/20) and a 123-run stand between Mitchell Santner (77*) and Daryl Mitchell (51*) helped Kiwis to an eight-wicket win over the Netherlands in second T20I at Hague on Friday.

"Played a lot better today. Wind can be tricky here. Tried slowing a couple (with the ball), and paid off today. The pitch played a lot better today. Intent we showed throughout the innings was outstanding. Focus before the game was to come hard. You bank on experience every time you play. Different guys stepping up at different times. We'll have a couple of big dogs coming back for the West Indies," said the skipper during the post-match presentation. Netherland's all-rounder De Leede did well with the bat but his sole performance wasn't enough for Netherlands to win the game. He scored 53 runs off 48 balls. Batting first, Netherlands put up 147/4 in their 20 overs. Michael Bracewell scalped two wickets for the team in an excellent showing from New Zealand's bowling.

It was yet another lacklustre performance from the bowling side of Netherlands as New Zealand won the game with 6 overs and 8 wickets in hand. Thanks to the partnership of Santner (77*) and Mitchell (51*), it was enough for New Zealand to win the game. Netherlands lost the game despite getting wickets of opener Martin Guptill and Finn Allen early. In the first match, solid knocks from Martin Guptill and Martin Guptill and a destructive spell by medium-pacer Blair Tickner helped New Zealand pull off a 16-run win over a fighting Netherlands unit here at Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague on Thursday.

New Zealand will be flying to the Caribbean to face West Indies next in a three-match T20I series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)