Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, August 7

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: MLB Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m. Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

- - White Sox SS Tim Anderson's suspension cut to 2 games Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his three-game suspension for making contact with an umpire reduced to two following an appeal, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-ANDERSON, Field Level Media - -

Blue Jays LHP Tim Mayza (shoulder) placed on 15-day IL The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-handed reliever Tim Mayza on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right shoulder dislocation. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-MAYZA, Field Level Media - - Angels OF Mickey Moniak takes pitch off finger, gets X-rays Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak had X-rays performed on his left middle finger after he was hit by a pitch on a bunt attempt in the ninth inning during the nightcap of a doubleheader Saturday against the Seattle Mariners. BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-MONIAK, Field Level Media

- - Yankees activate P Frankie Montas from bereavement list The New York Yankees reinstated newly acquired pitcher Frankie Montas from the bereavement list on Sunday morning, clearing the way for him to start the afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-MONTAS, Field Level Media

- - - - NFL Bills FB Reggie Gilliam signs two-year contract extension Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam signed a two-year contract extension on Sunday that runs through the 2024 season. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-GILLIAM, Field Level Media

- - Reports: Chiefs release former NFL first-round pick DeAndre Baker The Kansas City Chiefs released cornerback DeAndre Baker, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-BAKER, Field Level Media

- - - - WNBA Sunday's schedule Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

- - - - MOTORSPORTS Sunday's schedule NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan, 3 p.m. IndyCar Series at Nashville, 3 p.m.

- - - - GOLF Sunday's schedule PGA -- Wyndham Championship AIG Women's Open Champions -- Shaw Charity Classic

- - - - TENNIS Sunday's schedule ATP -- Washington; Montreal WTA -- Washington; San Jose, Calif.

- - - - ESPORTS Sunday's schedule Call of Duty League Championship Weekend (Los Angeles) Dota -- PGL Arlington Major LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America)

